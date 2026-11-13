The Livermore Police Department is holding its annual Christmas Giving Tree to help local people and families in need. Neighbors can take part by choosing a gift tag, buying the listed gifts, and bringing the unwrapped items to the police station lobby.

Gift tags are available in the lobby or online. Unwrapped gifts must be dropped off by Monday, December 7 at 8 p.m. at the police department. Please include the gift tag or clearly write the Gift Tag ID number on your donation, and add a gift receipt for clothing if possible.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Livermore Police Department