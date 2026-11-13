Leaf season is coming soon in Livermore. The city asks neighbors to rake leaves on their own property and put them in their green bins. This helps keep leaves out of storm drains so water can flow during storms.

The City of Livermore Leaf Pickup Program starts around Thanksgiving. Neighbors are also asked to know their street cleaning schedule and use green bins for extra leaves. More details are on the city website for street sweeping.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Livermore