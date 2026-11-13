Livermore’s food and fun scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots need extra hands. If you like fast-paced work, people, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the wait list, and keeping the dining room flowing. Good fit if you’re friendly, upbeat, and have at least 6 months of customer service or food service experience.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Back-of-house role focused on cooking, prep, and kitchen support in a high-volume restaurant. Great if you have around 2 years of full-service experience, solid knife skills, and like working on a busy line.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 per hour

Helps keep the dining room spotless, runs food and drinks, and resets tables fast between guests. Ideal if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and enjoy being part of a tight team.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Keeps dishes, pots, and kitchen areas clean and organized, and follows strict food safety rules. Good for someone with at least 1 year of restaurant experience who doesn’t mind staying on their feet and working behind the scenes.

Employer: Create It! Factory

Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Leads kids’ makerspace birthday parties, from greeting families to running fun activities like clay, painting, and simple robots. Great if you love working with kids (ages 4–12), can handle groups up to 30, and want a creative, weekend-only role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.