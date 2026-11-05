🚌 Livermore, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Livermore’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. Local companies are hiring for everything from aviation radio work to home-daily and regional truck routes.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Livermore, CA (onsite at Industrial Way)

(onsite at Industrial Way) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25/hour + annual increases per union contract

+ annual increases per union contract Schedule: 24/7 operation with rotating shifts, including holidays

Handle real-time radio messages between pilots, air traffic control, and airlines. Good fit if you like aviation, can type 40+ WPM, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, 401(k), paid time off, disability coverage).

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Livermore, CA (drive within 750 miles)

Based near (drive within 750 miles) Type: Full-time, team driving

Full-time, team driving Pay: $1,560–$1,910 average weekly , plus bonuses

, plus bonuses Home time: Weekly

Run no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook auto parts freight with a steady dedicated route. Offers $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, weekly guarantee pay for your first 90 days, pet policy, paid orientation, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time driving role (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as regular driver job)

Full-time driving role (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as regular driver job) Pay: About $1,650+ per week (hourly $30/hour , ~50 hours/week)

About (hourly , ~50 hours/week) Schedule: Monday–Friday, start 4:00–5:00 a.m., home daily

Solo local flatbed work across Northern CA hauling metal, with Ryder training you on securement. You get weekly pay, medical/vision/dental after 30 days, PTO starting day one, boot and phone allowance, and newer trucks with 24/7 roadside support.

Employer: BradyPLUS (Imperial Brady)

Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$26.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Drive a straight or box truck on local routes, handle deliveries plus some warehouse work like loading, unloading, and stocking. Good for non-CDL drivers with at least 1 year of route experience who want daytime hours, steady pay, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.