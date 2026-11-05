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🚌 Livermore, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
Livermore’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. Local companies are hiring for everything from aviation radio work to home-daily and regional truck routes.
Communications Center Radio Operator (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Livermore, CA (onsite at Industrial Way)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour + annual increases per union contract
- Schedule: 24/7 operation with rotating shifts, including holidays
Handle real-time radio messages between pilots, air traffic control, and airlines. Good fit if you like aviation, can type 40+ WPM, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, 401(k), paid time off, disability coverage).
CDL-A – Dedicated Team Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based near Livermore, CA (drive within 750 miles)
- Type: Full-time, team driving
- Pay: $1,560–$1,910 average weekly, plus bonuses
- Home time: Weekly
Run no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook auto parts freight with a steady dedicated route. Offers $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, weekly guarantee pay for your first 90 days, pet policy, paid orientation, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k) match.
Truck Driver Class A – Home Daily
- Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
- Location: Livermore, CA
- Type: Full-time driving role (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as regular driver job)
- Pay: About $1,650+ per week (hourly $30/hour, ~50 hours/week)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, start 4:00–5:00 a.m., home daily
Solo local flatbed work across Northern CA hauling metal, with Ryder training you on securement. You get weekly pay, medical/vision/dental after 30 days, PTO starting day one, boot and phone allowance, and newer trucks with 24/7 roadside support.
Driver – Non CDL
- Employer: BradyPLUS (Imperial Brady)
- Location: Livermore, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$26.50 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Drive a straight or box truck on local routes, handle deliveries plus some warehouse work like loading, unloading, and stocking. Good for non-CDL drivers with at least 1 year of route experience who want daytime hours, steady pay, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.