🍽️ Multiple Livermore Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $40/hr

Livermore’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from healthcare kitchens to BBQ joints and beauty studios. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: The Vineyards Healthcare Center

The Vineyards Healthcare Center Location: 76 Fenton Street, Livermore, CA 94550

Type: Likely full-time, AM shift (healthcare facility role)

Likely (healthcare facility role) Salary: Not listed

Work in a respected 83-bed healthcare center near downtown, helping prepare and serve meals for residents. Good fit if you’re caring, like a clean and organized kitchen, and want a steady role in a Medicare-certified, high-performing facility.

Employer: Sleek Peach

Location: Livermore, CA (must live within 30 miles)

(must live within 30 miles) Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week, potential to go full-time)

(15–25 hours/week, potential to go full-time) Pay: $17.00 – $40.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid training, on-the-job training, paid time off

Great for a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist who loves people and wants to grow income over time. Fast-paced, social job with built-in training and a clear path from part-time to more hours if you show up and perform.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on kitchen role in a busy, high-volume restaurant, perfect if you’ve got some experience and like a fast pace. You’ll prep, cook, and help keep the kitchen spotless while learning recipes and systems that can boost your future in restaurant work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.