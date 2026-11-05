👔 Livermore Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Livermore’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in construction, energy, and national security. If you’ve got management chops, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: Rexel Southern (Rexel USA)

Rexel Southern (Rexel USA) Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $80,255.98 – $100,319.96 annually + Project House bonus plan

Lead high-profile, complex lighting projects for one of the largest electrical distributors in the U.S. You’ll own customer relationships end-to-end—quoting, ordering, scheduling, and delivery—while coordinating with vendors and sales and mentoring junior project managers. Strong fit if you have 7+ years in project management/quoting/customer service and experience in electrical distribution.

Employer: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time, Career Indefinite

Salary: $406,380 – $517,944 annually

Senior leadership role running LLNL’s intelligence programs that support the U.S. intelligence community. You’ll guide a $120M portfolio, lead a division of intelligence professionals, and work directly with senior leaders across DOE, IC, DHS, DoD, and more. Requires a DOE Q or Top Secret clearance, a master’s degree (or equivalent experience), deep national security/intel background, and a strong record managing large, classified programs.

Employer: Lancon Design & Development

Location: Livermore, CA / East Bay Area

Type: Full-time, in-person

Compensation: $120,000 base + 2% of Construction Dept. Gross Profit bonus (listed range $120,000 – $200,000 per year)

Department-level leadership role over residential/outdoor living construction (patios, pavers, outdoor kitchens, full yard makeovers). You’ll manage and coach project managers, oversee schedules and budgets, drive quality and safety in the field, and protect profitability. Ideal if you’ve led multiple construction projects/teams and are comfortable being hands-on at jobsites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.