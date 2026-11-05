🚧 Livermore Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Livermore’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid openings for experienced hands in painting, plumbing, and site leadership. If you like working with tools and seeing real results at the end of the day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Location: Livermore, CA (on-site, may include Site 300 near Tracy)

(on-site, may include Site 300 near Tracy) Type: Full-time, career indefinite

Pay: $43.60 – $52.99 per hour (union, step structure)

Journey-level role painting interior/exterior building surfaces, structures, and research equipment at a major national lab. Requires U.S. citizenship for a DOE Q-level clearance, strong painter trade skills (spray, coatings, wall coverings), and a valid CA driver’s license; comes with federal-contractor benefits like 401(k), education reimbursement, and possible relocation assistance.

Employer: Cornerstone Select Builders, Inc.

Location: Livermore, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $50.00 per hour

Lead 2–10 crew members and subs while partnering closely with a Project Manager on multiple jobs. Good fit if you’re comfortable with scheduling, budgets, quality control, and supervising trades, plus basic computer skills in Word and Excel.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: Livermore, CA (East Bay branch)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hr during training, then base hourly (at or above minimum wage) plus commissions up to 16–22% of revenue; experienced plumbers can earn $100K+ per year

Handle everything from small repairs to full system replacements for a well-known national brand. You’ll diagnose issues, quote jobs, make repairs, and collect payment, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new local openings tend to pop up for people already in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.