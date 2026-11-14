Healthcare hiring around Littleton, NH is steady right now, with solid options from home health to federal service and pharmacy work. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: North Country Healthcare / North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA)

North Country Healthcare / North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA) Location: Littleton, NH (with travel to nearby areas)

(with travel to nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $42.29 – $57.10 per hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Bonus: $10,000 commencement bonus (half at hire, half after 6 months)

You’ll evaluate and treat patients with orthopedic, neuro, and complex medical needs, helping them build strength, mobility, and independence at home. Role is based in Littleton with a 3‑day paid orientation in Lancaster and travel reimbursement if that’s not your home base.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – White River Junction Healthcare System

Location: Littleton, NH

Type: Full-time, permanent (GS‑11 to GS‑12)

Full-time, permanent (GS‑11 to GS‑12) Salary: $84,579 – $131,790 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Loan Help: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000)

Serve Veterans as an independent Audiologist handling diagnostics, tinnitus and balance disorders, and rehab. This role comes with federal benefits (pension, 401(k) match, 37–50 days paid time off, parental leave, and more) plus strong promotion potential.

Employer: Optum / Genoa Healthcare

Location: 25 Mount Eustis Road, Littleton, NH 03561

Type: Part-time (guaranteed 32 hours/week , may flex up to 40)

Part-time (guaranteed , may flex up to 40) Pay: $16.00 – $29.00 per hour (based on experience, etc.)

(based on experience, etc.) Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus for external applicants

for external applicants Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (30‑minute lunch)

Work in a behavioral health specialty pharmacy, filling prescriptions, managing inventory, and supporting patients and clinic staff under a Registered Pharmacist. Comes with UnitedHealth Group benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Littleton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.