🚧 Virtual hearing on Route 119 bridge work over I‑495

MassDOT is holding a live virtual design public hearing about plans to rehab the Route 119 bridge over I‑495 in Littleton.

The project aims to extend the bridge’s life with:

Full deck replacement

Structural beam repairs

New bridge barriers

A sidewalk and buffered bike lanes on both sides

The current three-lane traffic setup will stay the same, and a staged construction plan will keep traffic moving in both directions during the work.

📅 When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 6:30 PM

📍 Where: Live virtual public hearing (online)

🔗 Event info: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events

Residents can join to see the design, hear about the traffic management plan during construction, and share comments or concerns.