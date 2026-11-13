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🚧 Virtual hearing on Route 119 bridge over I‑495 rehab
🚧 Virtual hearing on Route 119 bridge work over I‑495
MassDOT is holding a live virtual design public hearing about plans to rehab the Route 119 bridge over I‑495 in Littleton.
The project aims to extend the bridge’s life with:
- Full deck replacement
- Structural beam repairs
- New bridge barriers
- A sidewalk and buffered bike lanes on both sides
The current three-lane traffic setup will stay the same, and a staged construction plan will keep traffic moving in both directions during the work.
📅 When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 6:30 PM
📍 Where: Live virtual public hearing (online)
🔗 Event info: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events
Residents can join to see the design, hear about the traffic management plan during construction, and share comments or concerns.
More Info: MassDOT Live Virtual Design Public Hearing • Littl...
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