📅 A live virtual design public hearing will cover plans to fix the Route 119 bridge over I‑495 in Littleton.

The project aims to extend the life of the bridge by doing a full deck replacement, repairing structural beams, and adding new bridge barriers, a sidewalk, and buffered bike lanes on both sides. The current three-lane traffic setup will stay, and work will be done in stages so traffic can keep moving in both directions during construction.

The hearing is on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 6:30 PM. You can join online through www.mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events. For those who cannot attend live, more details and a recording of the presentation will be available on that site.

MassDOT offers translation, interpretation, and other reasonable accommodations if you ask at least 10 business days before the hearing by emailing MassDOTHighwayProjectAccommodations@dot.state.ma.us.

Questions about the project can be emailed to MassDOTProjectManagement@dot.state.ma.us. If you want your comments on record, you can send written statements to:

Carrie A. Lavallee, P.E., Chief Engineer

MassDOT, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116

Attention: PROJECT MANAGEMENT, PROJECT FILE NO. 613111.