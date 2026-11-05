🏥 Littleton, MA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Littleton, MA, especially for people who enjoy working with seniors. Here are several roles where you can make a real impact close to home.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Littleton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an LPN in a skilled nursing setting, providing hands-on care and supervising CNAs. You’ll monitor patient conditions, support their physical and emotional needs, and be part of a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Visiting Angels – Acton

Location: Littleton, MA (in-home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support seniors and adults with disabilities right in their homes with companionship, personal care, errands, and rides to appointments. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends, overnights) and benefits for eligible staff make this a good fit if you need schedule options.

Employer: Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley

Location: Littleton, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help plan and run activities that keep residents engaged—think games, crafts, music, and social events. Great if you enjoy working with older adults and like a mix of creativity, charting, and one-on-one visits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.