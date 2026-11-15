Littleton’s space and defense scene is busy right now, and Lockheed Martin is leading the charge. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and secure missions, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (Deer Creek / on-site)

(Deer Creek / on-site) Salary: $95,900 – $178,100 (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time

Focus: Theater Strike Weapon Systems (CPS & Long Range Hypersonic Weapon programs)

You’ll lead design and technical product reviews, guide system architecture and requirements, and coordinate across Integrated Product Teams for a major hypersonic weapon system. Great fit if you have systems engineering experience, design review leadership (SRR/PDR/CDR), tools like Jira/Confluence, and can obtain or hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (on-site only, no telework)

(on-site only, no telework) Salary: $110,300 – $204,900 (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time

Focus: US Navy Fleet Ballistic Missile D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) avionics

This role is all about ASIC/FPGA-based circuit design for avionics packages on the Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile. You’ll capture schematics, guide board layout, run Worst Case and Stress Analysis, and troubleshoot test issues on a cross-functional team. Best for EEs with 3+ years’ experience, strong ASIC/FPGA background, board-level design skills, and an active DoD Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Lockheed often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.