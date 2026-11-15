Littleton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic front desks to hands-on patient care. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Evolution Physical Therapy

Evolution Physical Therapy Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work 1:1 with active patients and athletes in an outpatient sports and ortho setting. Great fit if you like movement-based rehab, want structured mentorship, and are open to career growth and possible leadership.

Employer: Aya Locums

Aya Locums Location: Littleton, CO (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time, 13-week locum

Salary: $125–$140/hour

Standard weekday schedule (5x8s, 8:00–17:00, no call) in an outpatient primary care clinic. Aya provides travel and lodging, malpractice coverage, and dedicated support teams to handle licensing, credentialing, and paperwork.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 7780 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $19.77 – $31.63/hour

Lead the front office team in a clinic setting—scheduling, charts, staff oversight, and patient service. Benefits and PTO start Day One, plus retirement plan and paid parental leave; posting is open through November 18, 2026.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join a mission-driven, non-profit staffing group that sends imaging pros where they’re needed most. Good option if you want steady work while helping close care gaps in high-need communities.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good roles in Littleton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.