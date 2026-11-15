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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Littleton Right Now
Littleton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from fitness gear to home safety supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
2 VHS Tapes
Item: James Bond & Austin Powers VHS tapes
Condition: From a smoke-free home
Location: Governors Ranch, Littleton, CO (pickup near Bowles and Wadsworth)
Source: nextdoor.com
Classic movie night on tape. The neighbor asks for no holds — message with a pickup time, and they’ll share the exact address and leave the tapes on the front porch.
2015 Ford Focus Backseat Headrests + Free Hatch Cover
Item: Three backseat headrests for a 2015 Ford Focus
Bonus freebie: Hatchback cover included for free with purchase
Price: Headrests listed at $25 total (cover is the free part)
Location: Maple Ridge, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
If you drive a 2015 Ford Focus hatchback and need a free cargo cover, this listing includes it at no extra cost when you buy the headrests.
Bridal Gift Boxes, Craft And Decor
Item: Bridal and party craft decor, including ribbon, plastic cups, and more
Condition: Mixed craft and decor supplies
Location: Downtown Littleton, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for weddings, showers, or parties on a budget. A mix of gift boxes, decor, and craft items ready for a new celebration.
Used Rheem Performance Plus Water Heater
Item: Rheem Performance Plus water heater
Condition: Used, 9 years old, still works; being given away as scrap
Location: 6502 S. Vance Street, Littleton, CO 80123 (Woodmar Square / Columbine Knolls N)
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner has placed this water heater on the driveway as scrap and will remove the post when it’s gone. Good if you need parts or metal.
Two Sets of Hand Weights
Item: Hand weights
- Two green 3 lb weights
- Two blue 4 lb weights
Pickup: Porch pickup, priority to first to pick up
Location: Lakehurst, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice light dumbbells for home workouts or rehab exercises. Make sure to confirm and head over quickly since it’s first-come, first-served.
Brand New Safety 1st Custom Fit All-Purpose Straps
Item: Safety 1st Custom Fit All-Purpose Straps, 2-pack, charcoal
Condition: Brand new, never used (opened only to test fit)
Use: Helps keep drawers and appliances safely closed
Location: Bowles, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for babyproofing or securing cabinets and appliances. Packaging was opened but straps were not used.
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Littleton tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.