Littleton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from fitness gear to home safety supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: James Bond & Austin Powers VHS tapes

Condition: From a smoke-free home

Location: Governors Ranch, Littleton, CO (pickup near Bowles and Wadsworth)

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic movie night on tape. The neighbor asks for no holds — message with a pickup time, and they’ll share the exact address and leave the tapes on the front porch.

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Item: Three backseat headrests for a 2015 Ford Focus

Bonus freebie: Hatchback cover included for free with purchase

Price: Headrests listed at $25 total (cover is the free part)

Location: Maple Ridge, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

If you drive a 2015 Ford Focus hatchback and need a free cargo cover, this listing includes it at no extra cost when you buy the headrests.

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Item: Bridal and party craft decor, including ribbon, plastic cups, and more

Condition: Mixed craft and decor supplies

Location: Downtown Littleton, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for weddings, showers, or parties on a budget. A mix of gift boxes, decor, and craft items ready for a new celebration.

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Item: Rheem Performance Plus water heater

Condition: Used, 9 years old, still works; being given away as scrap

Location: 6502 S. Vance Street, Littleton, CO 80123 (Woodmar Square / Columbine Knolls N)

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner has placed this water heater on the driveway as scrap and will remove the post when it’s gone. Good if you need parts or metal.

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Item: Hand weights

Two green 3 lb weights

weights Two blue 4 lb weights

Pickup: Porch pickup, priority to first to pick up

Location: Lakehurst, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice light dumbbells for home workouts or rehab exercises. Make sure to confirm and head over quickly since it’s first-come, first-served.

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Item: Safety 1st Custom Fit All-Purpose Straps, 2-pack, charcoal

Condition: Brand new, never used (opened only to test fit)

Use: Helps keep drawers and appliances safely closed

Location: Bowles, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for babyproofing or securing cabinets and appliances. Packaging was opened but straps were not used.

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Littleton tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.