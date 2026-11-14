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Littleton
🍽️ Multiple Littleton Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $100/hr
4 days ago
Littleton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want tips, steady hours, or room to grow. Here are a few local roles worth a quick look.
Bartender
- Employer: Manning's Steaks and Spirits
- Location: Littleton, CO (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 25–35 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.16 – $60.00/hour (base + tips)
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule
Create a welcoming bar vibe, mix cocktails, and handle POS/cash. Good fit if you know your way around wine, beer, and spirits and like a fast-paced, guest-focused setting.
Back of House Staff
- Employer: Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC
- Location: Littleton, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, FSA, advancement opportunities, referral program
Prep hams, turkeys, salads, and sandwiches, unload trucks, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you like hands-on work and don’t mind being busy, especially around the holidays.
Front of House Team Member
- Employer: Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC
- Location: Littleton, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, referral program
Help guests, handle orders, and support food prep and store operations. Nice option if you enjoy customer service and want steady hours in a casual setting.
Nail Technician (Senior / Dept. Leader Track)
- Employer: Silver Palm Salon • Spa • Medspa
- Location: Littleton, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time (W-2), about 30–40 hrs/week
- Pay: $25.00 – $100.00/hour (commission, up to 50%)
- Benefits: Paid time off, paid training, continuing education, employee discount, flexible schedule, free parking, tools provided, professional development, referral program
Lead and grow the nail department in an upscale salon/spa, with an existing client base and support from front desk and marketing. Best for an experienced, licensed tech with a following and leadership goals.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local spots update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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