Littleton’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like planning, sourcing, and keeping production on track.

Here are a few strong picks hiring in Littleton, CO:

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $125,200/year

Support a high-tech manufacturing environment by managing suppliers, materials, and schedules. This role is great if you have sourcing/procurement experience, can work with vendors, and want to use tools like SAP/ERP and Excel to keep hardware and materials flowing on time.

Employer: Johns Manville

Location: Littleton, CO (office, hybrid noted)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,300 – $115,900/year + incentive bonus

Lead production planning across multiple plants, balancing demand, capacity, inventory, and cost. Ideal if you’re analytical, know SAP, and want a visible role that shapes what gets made, where, and when across a full manufacturing network.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.