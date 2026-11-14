Littleton’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on accounting to high-level energy risk work. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Littleton, CO (listed) – remote within the U.S.

(listed) – Salary: $105,533 – $217,096 + 10–15% bonus

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role helping big energy clients manage risk across power, gas, and renewables. Ideal if you have 15+ years in commodity/energy risk, enjoy leading projects, and want a high-impact consulting position with national reach.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing law firm)

(for a growing law firm) Location: Littleton, CO (listed) – fully remote

(listed) – Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Own high-volume, full-cycle AP for a legal/professional services environment. Great fit if you have 3+ years AP in a law firm or legal services, strong Excel skills, and want more responsibility than basic invoice processing.

Employer: Launch Ventures

Location: Littleton, CO (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Hands-on role managing AP, AR, billing, collections, and month-end close for two entities. Best for someone with 8+ years of accounting, strong GAAP knowledge, and experience with tools like QuickBooks Online, Bill.com, and POS systems, who wants flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local finance roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.