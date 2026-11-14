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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Littleton
Littleton has some very special dogs looking for their forever families. From tiny puppies to gentle adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Bonita
Breed: Shih Tzu mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Adoption fee: $599
Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue
Notes:
- Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026 with her puppies
- Adoption fee includes spay, vaccines (Rabies, Distemper/Parvo series, Bordetella), microchip with lifetime registration, and deworming
👉 Meet Bonita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gumby
Breed: Shih Tzu / Chihuahua mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption fee: $799
Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue
Notes:
- Tiny “scruffer,” under 2 lbs at 6 weeks, expected to stay small
- Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026 with his mama Bonita and littermates
- Adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines (Rabies, Distemper/Parvo series, Bordetella), microchip with lifetime registration, and deworming
👉 Meet Gumby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roo
Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback mix
Age: Adult (about 3 years)
Gender: Male
Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
Weight: About 78 lbs
Adoption fee: $375
Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue
Highlights:
- Big, friendly boy with a great temperament
- Knows basic obedience commands
- Excellent car companion
- Recently did well spending the night in a foster home with another dog
- Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026
👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grover
Breed: Shih Tzu / Chihuahua mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption fee: $799
Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue
Notes:
- Under 2 lbs at 6 weeks, estimated to remain small
- Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026 with mama Bonita and siblings
- Adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines (Rabies, Distemper/Parvo series, Bordetella), microchip with lifetime registration, and deworming
👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chupe
Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie mix
Age: Baby (about 6 months as of Nov 2026)
Gender: Male
Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
Adoption fee: $450
Shelter: DoggyDogWorld Rescue
Contact: (720) 280-6979 (call or text)
Highlights:
- Loves to play with other dogs
- Enjoys being held and getting human attention
- Crate training going well
- Potty training in progress and going well
👉 Meet Chupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lane
Breed: Plott Hound / Chihuahua mix
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Gender: Male
Color: Brindle
Weight: About 30 lbs (fully grown)
Adoption fee: $450
Shelter: DoggyDogWorld Rescue
Contact: (720) 280-6979 (text preferred)
Highlights:
- Great with other dogs of all sizes and ages
- Shy with humans (especially men) but opens up around other dogs
- Crate trained
- Described as “perfectly pocket sized” with a gorgeous brindle coat
👉 Meet Lane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Farrah
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever / Spaniel mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption fee: $450
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
To apply, visit www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals (on iPhone, note there are two scroll bars to move through the page).
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Faye
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Faye and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flora
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frankie
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felix
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Forrest
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue
Contact: (303) 343-1031
Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.
Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.
👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Littleton dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed rescue or follow the link to apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.