Littleton has some very special dogs looking for their forever families. From tiny puppies to gentle adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $599

Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue

Notes:

Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026 with her puppies

with her puppies Adoption fee includes spay, vaccines (Rabies, Distemper/Parvo series, Bordetella), microchip with lifetime registration, and deworming

👉 Meet Bonita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Chihuahua mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption fee: $799

Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue

Notes:

Tiny “scruffer,” under 2 lbs at 6 weeks, expected to stay small

Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026 with his mama Bonita and littermates

with his mama Bonita and littermates Adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines (Rabies, Distemper/Parvo series, Bordetella), microchip with lifetime registration, and deworming

👉 Meet Gumby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Weight: About 78 lbs

Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue

Highlights:

Big, friendly boy with a great temperament

Knows basic obedience commands

Excellent car companion

Recently did well spending the night in a foster home with another dog

Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026

👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Chihuahua mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption fee: $799

Shelter: 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue

Notes:

Under 2 lbs at 6 weeks, estimated to remain small

Coming to Colorado 11/24/2026 with mama Bonita and siblings

with mama Bonita and siblings Adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines (Rabies, Distemper/Parvo series, Bordetella), microchip with lifetime registration, and deworming

👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie mix

Age: Baby (about 6 months as of Nov 2026)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: DoggyDogWorld Rescue

Contact: (720) 280-6979 (call or text)

Highlights:

Loves to play with other dogs

Enjoys being held and getting human attention

Crate training going well

Potty training in progress and going well

👉 Meet Chupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Plott Hound / Chihuahua mix

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Weight: About 30 lbs (fully grown)

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: DoggyDogWorld Rescue

Contact: (720) 280-6979 (text preferred)

Highlights:

Great with other dogs of all sizes and ages

Shy with humans (especially men) but opens up around other dogs

Crate trained

Described as “perfectly pocket sized” with a gorgeous brindle coat

👉 Meet Lane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever / Spaniel mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

To apply, visit www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals (on iPhone, note there are two scroll bars to move through the page).

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Faye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Apply at www.lolasrescue.com/available-animals.

Questions? Email Info@lolasrescue.com.

👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Littleton dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed rescue or follow the link to apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.