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Littleton
🎓 Littleton CO Education Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$70/hr
2 days ago
Littleton’s education scene is busy right now, with options from school support roles to coaching and specialist work. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these are worth a look.
Gymnastics Team Coach
- Employer: Foothills Park & Recreation District
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Deadline: 11/27/2026
This role coaches advanced youth gymnasts on CARA teams, with set practice times and weekend meets. Comes with free rec center access, fitness classes, golf discounts, and a flexible schedule.
School Psychologist (Short-Term, School-Based)
- Employer: TheraPeds Partners
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time, short term (Nov 2026–Jan 2027)
- Pay: $60–$70+/hour, based on experience and arrangement
You’ll handle evaluations, IEP support, and student services across grades K–12, on-site with guaranteed hours and a manageable caseload. W-2 staff may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PD; 1099 contractors get competitive rates and flexibility.
Assistant Program Manager – BASE
- Employer: Douglas County School District
- Location: Wildcat Mountain Elementary, Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time (0.75 FTE, ~30 hrs/week, year-round)
- Pay: $20.25–$26.27/hour (full range up to $32.28/hour)
- Application Window: Open until filled, not past 02/13/2027
Help run before- and after-school programs, supervise staff, and plan activities that build kids’ life skills and social-emotional growth. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement options, and paid vacation, sick, and personal time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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