Littleton’s education scene is busy right now, with options from school support roles to coaching and specialist work. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Foothills Park & Recreation District

Foothills Park & Recreation District Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Deadline: 11/27/2026

This role coaches advanced youth gymnasts on CARA teams, with set practice times and weekend meets. Comes with free rec center access, fitness classes, golf discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: TheraPeds Partners

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time, short term (Nov 2026–Jan 2027)

Pay: $60–$70+/hour, based on experience and arrangement

You’ll handle evaluations, IEP support, and student services across grades K–12, on-site with guaranteed hours and a manageable caseload. W-2 staff may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PD; 1099 contractors get competitive rates and flexibility.

Employer: Douglas County School District

Location: Wildcat Mountain Elementary, Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time (0.75 FTE, ~30 hrs/week, year-round)

Pay: $20.25–$26.27/hour (full range up to $32.28/hour )

(full range up to ) Application Window: Open until filled, not past 02/13/2027

Help run before- and after-school programs, supervise staff, and plan activities that build kids’ life skills and social-emotional growth. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement options, and paid vacation, sick, and personal time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.