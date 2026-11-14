Littleton’s space and manufacturing scene is buzzing, especially around Lockheed Martin’s Waterton campus. If you’ve got engineering or machining skills, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (Waterton campus)

Littleton, CO (Waterton campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Lead a manufacturing engineering team across multiple factories (electronics, RF, machining, composites, structures) supporting space hardware. This role is big on design for manufacturability, cost reduction, and schedule improvement, and includes people leadership, capital planning, and support for major design reviews. US citizenship and ability to obtain TS/SCI are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,600 – $105,000

Hands-on role setting up, programming, and running CNC machines for high-precision aerospace parts. You’ll use Mastercam, read detailed blueprints and GD&T, and work closely with engineers and quality to get first-article parts right. Great fit if you’re a CNC pro who likes complex, tight-tolerance work. US citizenship required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (Waterton campus)

Littleton, CO (Waterton campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Support the Engineering Propulsion Lab with shop-floor support, tooling, and clear work instructions for machining, fabrication, welding, and assembly. You’ll translate drawings into manufacturing work instructions, drive process improvements, and work closely with technicians and quality. Best for someone with 3+ years in a fast-paced manufacturing environment and a related engineering degree. US citizenship required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.