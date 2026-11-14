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Littleton
💻 Littleton, CO IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles at Lockheed Martin
12 days ago
Littleton’s tech scene is booming, especially around aerospace and defense. If you’re into C++, Python, AI/ML, or cyber, there are several well-paid roles open right now with Lockheed Martin.
Senior Software Engineer, Level 3 (Space)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, special access facility; up to ~5% travel to Huntsville, AL)
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Work end-to-end on embedded C/C++ for mission and flight software, from requirements through integration and formal test. US citizenship and ability to obtain a government clearance are required; great fit if you like full lifecycle work on space systems.
Software Engineer Sr – E3 (FBM Flight Software)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space – Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) Program
- Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, no telework; 9x80 schedule)
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Design and build complex flight control software in C/C++ for missile systems, working closely with GNC and avionics teams. Requires a related bachelor’s degree, 5+ years’ experience, and an active Secret clearance with ability to obtain Top Secret.
Software Engineer Sr – E3 (Hypersonics / NG&C)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Senior role supporting hypersonic flight software and guidance/navigation/control. You’ll lead trades, integration, and test planning while keeping software, systems, and test teams aligned. Great for someone with systems thinking and a background in aerospace, software, or GN&C.
Software Engineer Sr – E3 (Hypersonics / NG&C – Similar Role)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Very similar to the role above, also focused on CSP Flight Software development and integration for hypersonic systems. Ideal if you enjoy leading developers, coordinating across teams, and owning a flight software thread end-to-end.
Software Engineer Sr – E3 (Space / Secret Clearance)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO (special access facility)
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Senior C/C++ role on real-time, embedded space systems with Final Secret clearance required. You’ll work full lifecycle (design, architecture, integration & test) and may use RTOS like Green Hills or VxWorks.
Software Engineer Stf – E4 (Space / Secret Clearance)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO (special access facility)
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
- Type: Full-time
Staff-level C/C++ engineer for mission-critical space software, with full lifecycle ownership and Final Secret clearance. Good match if you’ve led multi-disciplinary teams and worked with RTOS, Agile, and MBSE.
Software Engineer Stf – E4 (Space / Secret Clearance – Similar Role)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
- Type: Full-time
Another staff-level embedded C/C++ role supporting the space portfolio, focused on design-to-requirements and integration/test. Strong fit if you’re already comfortable in high-assurance, real-time environments.
Software Engineer Stf – E4 (Space / Huntsville Travel)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO (special access facility; ~5% travel to Huntsville, AL)
- Salary: $150,800 – $280,000
- Type: Full-time
Staff engineer role leading C/C++ development for space systems, from requirements through delivery. Great if you want technical leadership plus some travel and are comfortable working across disciplines.
Cyber Systems Security Engineering Sr – E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Mid-senior cyber engineer role doing threat modeling, RMF, vulnerability analysis, and cyber test/validation for space and ground systems. Requires a bachelor’s in Cyber or related field, ~3+ years’ cyber engineering, and an active TS/SCI.
AI Machine Learning Engineering Sr (AIRES)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Data & AI Enablement (AIRES)
- Location: Littleton, CO / GeoZone 2 (Denver area)
- Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $110,300 – $204,900
- Type: Full-time
Senior AI/ML engineer building production-grade ML and LLM solutions in Python across the enterprise. Good for someone with deep-learning fundamentals, data-science lifecycle knowledge, and interest in generative AI and MLOps.
Software Engineer Stf – Enterprise IT (Remote)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Infrastructure Technology Experience & Enablement (ITxN)
- Location: Remote (US only, citizenship required) – supports Littleton/Denver GeoZone 2
- Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $135,700 – $251,900
- Type: Full-time
Staff software engineer driving infrastructure-as-code and NetOps automation, using Python, Ansible, Django, containers, CI/CD, and APIs. Great if you like platform engineering and want a fully remote role.
Software Engineer – E2 (C++/AWS Microservices)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $101,400 – $188,200
- Type: Full-time
Early-career role building a high-rate data microservice pipeline in modern C++ with AWS SNS/SQS and GPU/CUDA-optimized code. Perfect if you have 2+ years in C++/Python and want to grow into high-performance, cloud-connected systems.
Software Engineer – E2 (Python / TS-SCI)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $91,200 – $169,400
- Type: Full-time
Python-focused role on secure systems, with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes), Rust, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP) as nice-to-haves. Requires US citizenship and an active TS/SCI to start.
Software Engineer (EGSE Test Scripts)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space – AITL (Assembly Integration Test and Launch)
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $91,200 – $169,400
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on test role writing and maintaining test scripts (Python, C++, MATLAB) for electrical and environmental testing of space vehicles/missiles. Great if you like lab work, troubleshooting, and supporting 24/7 operations.
Software Configuration Analyst Sr – E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Rotary & Mission Systems (RMS)
- Location: Littleton, CO / GeoZone 2 (Denver area)
- Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $95,900 – $178,100
- Type: Full-time
Senior software configuration management role supporting command-and-control programs. You’ll manage builds, baselines, JIRA workflows, CDRLs, and change boards; ideal if you have 3+ years in software CM and love process and detail.
Software Engineering Manager – L5 (Ground Data Systems)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Salary: $166,900 – $309,900
- Type: Full-time
Leadership role managing ground data system development for deep space, weather, and commercial programs. You’ll lead teams, act as CAM, and own integration/test of spacecraft ground systems, especially for NASA-style missions.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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