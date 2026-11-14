Littleton’s tech scene is booming, especially around aerospace and defense. If you’re into C++, Python, AI/ML, or cyber, there are several well-paid roles open right now with Lockheed Martin.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, special access facility; up to ~5% travel to Huntsville, AL)

(on-site, special access facility; up to ~5% travel to Huntsville, AL) Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Work end-to-end on embedded C/C++ for mission and flight software, from requirements through integration and formal test. US citizenship and ability to obtain a government clearance are required; great fit if you like full lifecycle work on space systems.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space – Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) Program

Lockheed Martin Space – Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) Program Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, no telework; 9x80 schedule)

(on-site, no telework; 9x80 schedule) Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Design and build complex flight control software in C/C++ for missile systems, working closely with GNC and avionics teams. Requires a related bachelor’s degree, 5+ years’ experience, and an active Secret clearance with ability to obtain Top Secret.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Senior role supporting hypersonic flight software and guidance/navigation/control. You’ll lead trades, integration, and test planning while keeping software, systems, and test teams aligned. Great for someone with systems thinking and a background in aerospace, software, or GN&C.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Very similar to the role above, also focused on CSP Flight Software development and integration for hypersonic systems. Ideal if you enjoy leading developers, coordinating across teams, and owning a flight software thread end-to-end.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO (special access facility)

(special access facility) Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Senior C/C++ role on real-time, embedded space systems with Final Secret clearance required. You’ll work full lifecycle (design, architecture, integration & test) and may use RTOS like Green Hills or VxWorks.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO (special access facility)

(special access facility) Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Type: Full-time

Staff-level C/C++ engineer for mission-critical space software, with full lifecycle ownership and Final Secret clearance. Good match if you’ve led multi-disciplinary teams and worked with RTOS, Agile, and MBSE.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Type: Full-time

Another staff-level embedded C/C++ role supporting the space portfolio, focused on design-to-requirements and integration/test. Strong fit if you’re already comfortable in high-assurance, real-time environments.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO (special access facility; ~5% travel to Huntsville, AL)

(special access facility; ~5% travel to Huntsville, AL) Salary: $150,800 – $280,000

Type: Full-time

Staff engineer role leading C/C++ development for space systems, from requirements through delivery. Great if you want technical leadership plus some travel and are comfortable working across disciplines.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Mid-senior cyber engineer role doing threat modeling, RMF, vulnerability analysis, and cyber test/validation for space and ground systems. Requires a bachelor’s in Cyber or related field, ~3+ years’ cyber engineering, and an active TS/SCI.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Data & AI Enablement (AIRES)

Lockheed Martin – Data & AI Enablement (AIRES) Location: Littleton, CO / GeoZone 2 (Denver area)

Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $110,300 – $204,900

Type: Full-time

Senior AI/ML engineer building production-grade ML and LLM solutions in Python across the enterprise. Good for someone with deep-learning fundamentals, data-science lifecycle knowledge, and interest in generative AI and MLOps.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Infrastructure Technology Experience & Enablement (ITxN)

Lockheed Martin – Infrastructure Technology Experience & Enablement (ITxN) Location: Remote (US only, citizenship required) – supports Littleton/Denver GeoZone 2

– supports Littleton/Denver GeoZone 2 Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $135,700 – $251,900

Type: Full-time

Staff software engineer driving infrastructure-as-code and NetOps automation, using Python, Ansible, Django, containers, CI/CD, and APIs. Great if you like platform engineering and want a fully remote role.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $101,400 – $188,200

Type: Full-time

Early-career role building a high-rate data microservice pipeline in modern C++ with AWS SNS/SQS and GPU/CUDA-optimized code. Perfect if you have 2+ years in C++/Python and want to grow into high-performance, cloud-connected systems.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Type: Full-time

Python-focused role on secure systems, with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes), Rust, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP) as nice-to-haves. Requires US citizenship and an active TS/SCI to start.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space – AITL (Assembly Integration Test and Launch)

Lockheed Martin Space – AITL (Assembly Integration Test and Launch) Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Type: Full-time

Hands-on test role writing and maintaining test scripts (Python, C++, MATLAB) for electrical and environmental testing of space vehicles/missiles. Great if you like lab work, troubleshooting, and supporting 24/7 operations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Rotary & Mission Systems (RMS)

Lockheed Martin – Rotary & Mission Systems (RMS) Location: Littleton, CO / GeoZone 2 (Denver area)

Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $95,900 – $178,100

Type: Full-time

Senior software configuration management role supporting command-and-control programs. You’ll manage builds, baselines, JIRA workflows, CDRLs, and change boards; ideal if you have 3+ years in software CM and love process and detail.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Type: Full-time

Leadership role managing ground data system development for deep space, weather, and commercial programs. You’ll lead teams, act as CAM, and own integration/test of spacecraft ground systems, especially for NASA-style missions.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.