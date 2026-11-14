Littleton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic support roles to high-level physician work. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: GI Alliance

GI Alliance Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on clinic role in a urology practice: room patients, take vitals, help with procedures, handle prior auths, and support front-desk tasks. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of medical office experience and want a mix of clinical and admin work.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a private practice)

CompHealth (recruiting for a private practice) Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $259,000 – $310,100/year (estimate range from posting)

Outpatient-only role focused on geriatric patients with a 40-hour work week and about 14 patients per day. Great if you’re board-certified in Geriatric Medicine, want value-based care, and like the idea of a private practice setting near Denver.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 4827 S Wadsworth Way, Littleton, CO 80123

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.50 – $32.50/hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, OTC orders, stocking, and member service while running the register as needed. Comes with access to health, financial, and education benefits (including company-paid tuition programs for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Littleton are hiring in many directions right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.