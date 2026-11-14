Littleton is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in tech, space, and banking. If you’ve got management or strategy experience, there are several strong options to check out.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,100 – $269,500

Senior strategy role leading long-range planning, major corporate initiatives, and high-visibility projects that support Lockheed Martin’s Space business and Corporate HQ. Great fit if you have 5+ years in strategy/finance/consulting and want to work on big, complex space and defense programs with strong pay and full corporate benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Lead strategic planning and analysis projects across Lockheed Martin Space, partnering with engineering, programs, and business leaders. Ideal if you have 5+ years in strategic planning or program management and can work with technical teams; TS/SCI eligibility is required, with strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Employer: Emporia Energy

Location: Littleton, CO (onsite, up to 25% international travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 base + stock options

Own hardware programs end-to-end for a fast-growing home energy tech company, from concept through mass production and end-of-life. Great for someone with 7+ years in consumer electronics operations/program management who wants startup pace, global supply chain ownership, and strong equity upside.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase (Chase Bank)

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Lead a full-service bank branch, grow deposits and investments, and coach a high-performing team while serving local customers and small businesses. Good match if you have 2+ years in management or retail banking and want strong training, benefits, and a clear leadership path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Littleton’s leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.