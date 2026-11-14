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🛒 Littleton, CO Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Littleton’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from pizza shops to luxury cars. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town.
Customer Service Rep/Expediter – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Wow
- Location: 9906 West Bellview, Littleton, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Fast-paced in-store role taking phone orders, helping customers, and keeping orders moving. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a second job for extra cash, and a path to grow into management.
Design Sales Specialist / Home Stylist – Pottery Barn
- Employer: Pottery Barn (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
Help customers design their spaces with in-store and in-home consultations, then close the sale at the register. Comes with brand discounts, health benefits (full-time), 401(k), and lots of training and growth options.
Elite Stylist – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.81–$21.40/hour plus tips and services pay
Licensed cosmetologists can build a strong book of business doing cuts, color, treatments, makeup, and more. You’ll work toward weekly sales goals, get ongoing training, and tap into Ulta’s benefits and career paths.
Full Time Sales Specialist – Millwork (Day) – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$20.00/hour
Customer-facing sales role helping shoppers with doors, windows, and other millwork projects. Includes bonus potential, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Sales Floor Department Supervisor – Outside Garden & Lawn – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.20–$27.25/hour
Lead a team in the garden and lawn area, coach associates, and keep the department stocked, safe, and customer-ready. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties and steady full-time hours.
Service Advisor – Land Rover Denver (Holman)
- Employer: Holman – Land Rover Denver
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission role, average $80,000–$110,000/year
Front-line advisor role greeting service customers, writing repair orders, and keeping them updated on their vehicles. A strong fit if you have 3–5 years of luxury service advisor experience and want high earning potential plus full benefits.
Account Specialist – Roofing Systems – Johns Manville
- Employer: Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway company)
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm
- Pay: $51,500–$70,840/year
Office-based customer account role handling orders from inquiry to paid invoice and solving shipping/pricing issues. Good for detail-oriented folks with customer service experience who want stable pay, strong benefits, and a path to permanent hire.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are open to different backgrounds and are hiring on an ongoing basis.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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