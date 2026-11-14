Littleton’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from pizza shops to luxury cars. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Wow

Domino’s – Location: 9906 West Bellview, Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced in-store role taking phone orders, helping customers, and keeping orders moving. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a second job for extra cash, and a path to grow into management.

Employer: Pottery Barn (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Help customers design their spaces with in-store and in-home consultations, then close the sale at the register. Comes with brand discounts, health benefits (full-time), 401(k), and lots of training and growth options.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.81–$21.40/hour plus tips and services pay

Licensed cosmetologists can build a strong book of business doing cuts, color, treatments, makeup, and more. You’ll work toward weekly sales goals, get ongoing training, and tap into Ulta’s benefits and career paths.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$20.00/hour

Customer-facing sales role helping shoppers with doors, windows, and other millwork projects. Includes bonus potential, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.20–$27.25/hour

Lead a team in the garden and lawn area, coach associates, and keep the department stocked, safe, and customer-ready. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties and steady full-time hours.

Employer: Holman – Land Rover Denver

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission role, average $80,000–$110,000/year

Front-line advisor role greeting service customers, writing repair orders, and keeping them updated on their vehicles. A strong fit if you have 3–5 years of luxury service advisor experience and want high earning potential plus full benefits.

Employer: Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway company)

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm

Pay: $51,500–$70,840/year

Office-based customer account role handling orders from inquiry to paid invoice and solving shipping/pricing issues. Good for detail-oriented folks with customer service experience who want stable pay, strong benefits, and a path to permanent hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are open to different backgrounds and are hiring on an ongoing basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.