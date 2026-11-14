Littleton’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who like being on their feet and using their hands. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Midas Hospitality (Midas / Mavis Tire family)

Midas Hospitality (Midas / Mavis Tire family) Location: Littleton / Centennial, CO shop area

shop area Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly base pay plus weekly bonus potential (exact rate not listed)

No experience needed and paid training is included, so this is a good entry point into automotive work. You’ll handle tires, oil, and basic services, with a 5‑day work week (Sundays off), benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and support for ASE certifications.

Employer: FNF Construction, Inc., a MasTec Company

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hr with performance reviews and merit increases

Hands-on outdoor role installing and repairing irrigation systems—digging trenches, laying pipe, setting timers, and troubleshooting issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and a big-company safety culture; you’ll need your own hand tools and be ready to work in all weather.

Employer: NRG Energy / Vivint Smart Home

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.80–$26.28/hr base plus uncapped commission and incentives

Mix of tech and light trades work: installing and servicing smart home gear (cameras, locks, automation) while also earning extra through on-site sales. You get paid training, a take‑home company vehicle, tools, phone, tablet, 4‑day work weeks, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with 6% match, and employee stock purchase options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.