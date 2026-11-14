Littleton has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from car care to snow crews to overnight store work. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options to grow.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot for someone who wants to learn car care and grow in the auto world. You’ll do basic vehicle maintenance, safety checks, and light shop cleaning, with training and a clear path to advance.

Employer: Augusta Lawn Care Services

Augusta Lawn Care Services Location: Littleton, CO (routes in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (option to grow to full-time)

Pay: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour

Winter gig clearing snow from driveways and walkways so neighbors can get out safely. Early-morning work, strong hourly pay, and benefits like health, dental, PTO, and chances to move into more hours.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1308

Location: 7700 W Quincy Ave, Littleton, CO 80123

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Overnight janitorial role keeping the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and paid education programs.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.