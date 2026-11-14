Littleton’s space and defense scene is buzzing right now, especially around Lockheed Martin Space. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and secure work, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100

Work as a stress and dynamics analyst on spacecraft structures and mechanisms. Great fit if you know FEA (NX/NASTRAN), vibration/acoustics, and want 4x10 options plus big-company benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, 9x80)

Littleton, CO (on-site, 9x80) Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Lead a team designing and qualifying missile flight avionics for the NGI program. Ideal for senior EE leaders with 8+ years, MRB/FRB experience, and high‑reliability flight hardware background.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,100 – $243,500

Senior role in loads & dynamics for missile/space hardware, with a focus on vibration, acoustics, and testing. Great if you enjoy mentoring, advanced FEA tools, and being the go‑to dynamics expert.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,600 – $227,600

Own high‑fidelity 6‑DoF missile simulations for the Space Based Interceptor program. Best for folks strong in C/C++, Python, MATLAB/Simulink, and end‑to‑end GNC modeling.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, 9x80)

Littleton, CO (on-site, 9x80) Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Senior avionics circuit designer working from schematic through qualification on missile/space hardware. Great if you have 8+ years, do WCA/parts stress, and like hands‑on troubleshooting.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,100 – $269,500

Lead system safety for hypersonic programs (CPS and more). Perfect for safety leaders fluent in MIL‑STD‑882 and range safety who want to manage people and strategy.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO (on-site, 9x80)

Littleton, CO (on-site, 9x80) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Lead cable and harness design projects as both IPT Lead and CAM. Good match if you know flight harnesses, EVMS/IMS, and want to guide work from requirements through production.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Early‑career GNC role on hypersonic and strike weapon systems. Strong fit if you’re solid in MATLAB/Simulink, C/C++, and want to grow in 6‑DoF sims, EKF, and missile guidance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Mass properties role supporting satellites and missiles—calculating CG, inertia, and doing weight trades and measurements. Great if you like data, math, and hands‑on test support.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Mid‑level circuit designer for test systems and spacecraft electronics. Good for EEs with some pro experience in analog/digital design, schematic capture, and PCB/CCA work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100

Work on structural dynamics (shock, random vib, vibro‑acoustic) for missiles and spacecraft. Nice fit if you have 3+ years, use MATLAB/Python, and like tying analysis to test.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Senior dynamics lead role with ownership of models, tests, and cross‑team decisions. Best for experienced analysts ready to be a subject‑matter expert and technical lead.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.