undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Littleton
⚠️ Littleton to license all regular trash and recycling haulers
11 days ago
⚠️ New rules for trash & recycling haulers in Littleton
Starting January 2027, all companies that regularly collect trash, recycling, and organic materials in Littleton must have an annual license from the city.
The new ordinance:
- Sets consistent standards for haulers
- Helps the city track recycling and landfill diversion data
- Aims to improve customer service and support sustainability goals
Some services are exempt, including on‑demand junk removal and small compost‑only collectors.
What this means for you:
- If your current hauler does not get a Littleton license, you’ll need to switch to a licensed company.
- Licensed haulers must meet set standards for service quality, transparency, and safe waste handling.
Learn more at LittletonCO.gov/Trash-Recycling or email Sustainability@LittletonCO.gov with questions.
More Info: New Licensing Program for Solid Waste and Recyclin...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.