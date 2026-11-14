⚠️ New rules for trash & recycling haulers in Littleton

Starting January 2027, all companies that regularly collect trash, recycling, and organic materials in Littleton must have an annual license from the city.

The new ordinance:

Sets consistent standards for haulers

Helps the city track recycling and landfill diversion data

Aims to improve customer service and support sustainability goals

Some services are exempt, including on‑demand junk removal and small compost‑only collectors.

What this means for you:

If your current hauler does not get a Littleton license, you’ll need to switch to a licensed company .

get a Littleton license, you’ll need to . Licensed haulers must meet set standards for service quality, transparency, and safe waste handling.

Learn more at LittletonCO.gov/Trash-Recycling or email Sustainability@LittletonCO.gov with questions.