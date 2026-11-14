⚠️ Sewer and storm bills going up in Littleton in 2027

Littleton is preparing to raise sewer and stormwater rates starting January 1, 2027, to help pay for aging pipes and drainage systems.

Here’s what’s planned:

Sewer rates: +5% increase on January 1, 2027 under the current fixed-rate setup through June 30, 2027 . On July 1, 2027 , the city plans to switch to a new structure with a fixed monthly service charge plus a usage-based charge . Homes and multifamily : billed on average winter water use . Businesses : billed on actual water use .

Stormwater rates: +60% increase on January 1, 2027 . Same structure as today (based on lot size and impervious surface area ).



The city also plans to move from annual to monthly billing sometime in 2027, with no increase in processing or transaction fees.

An affordability program with possible sewer bill discounts for qualifying households is in development; details will come later.

For FAQs and updates, visit Let’s Talk Littleton.