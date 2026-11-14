Littleton neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from solid furniture to handy home and garden pieces. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.

Item: Crate and Barrel sofa sleeper, chair, and ottoman set

Condition: Sofa in good condition, sleeper believed never used and in excellent working condition, chair in very good condition. No rips, tears, or stains. From a non-smoking home with a dog (sofa usually covered).

Color: Moss-green / tan neutral tone

Dimensions:

Sofa: 86" wide x 41" deep (very heavy)

86" wide x 41" deep (very heavy) Chair: 45" wide x 41" deep

45" wide x 41" deep Ottoman: 27" x 33"

Location: Westridge Glen, Highlands Ranch, CO (ground floor; you must move and haul it yourself)

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you need a sturdy sleeper sofa and matching pieces and have help to lift and transport.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Garden edging

Condition: Not specified

Location: Foothill Green, Littleton, CO (exact address shared by poster)

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for cleaning up garden beds or lawn borders. The poster asks that you PM for the address through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Light blue toilet seat (commode seat)

Condition: Not specified; photos may look white but color is light blue

Dimensions: 16" long x 14" wide

Location: Brookridge Heights, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice if you’re updating a bathroom and want a colored seat instead of plain white.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small round shoulder cooler

Condition: Described as nice and very unique

Dimensions: About 15" wide x 14" high

Location: Brookridge Heights, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for picnics, kids’ sports, or quick day trips—easy to carry on your shoulder.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Teak laminate bookshelf with multiple shelves

Condition: Very good condition

Dimensions: 43" h x 62" w x 11.25" d

Location: Plateau Park, Littleton, CO, near Quincy & Wadsworth

Pickup times: Must be picked up before noon Saturday; available 9–6 Friday and 9–12 Saturday

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for books, decor, or office storage if you can make the pickup window.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Silver Razor scooter with blue handles (found item)

Condition: Looks pretty new, per poster

Location found: Water drainage by the zip line park, Sterling Ranch, Littleton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

If your child is missing a scooter like this, the neighbor would like to return it to the owner. Contact them through Nextdoor to identify it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Littleton are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.