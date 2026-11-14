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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Littleton Right Now
Littleton neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from solid furniture to handy home and garden pieces. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.
Crate and Barrel Sofa Sleeper Set
Item: Crate and Barrel sofa sleeper, chair, and ottoman set
Condition: Sofa in good condition, sleeper believed never used and in excellent working condition, chair in very good condition. No rips, tears, or stains. From a non-smoking home with a dog (sofa usually covered).
Color: Moss-green / tan neutral tone
Dimensions:
- Sofa: 86" wide x 41" deep (very heavy)
- Chair: 45" wide x 41" deep
- Ottoman: 27" x 33"
Location: Westridge Glen, Highlands Ranch, CO (ground floor; you must move and haul it yourself)
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you need a sturdy sleeper sofa and matching pieces and have help to lift and transport.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Edging
Item: Garden edging
Condition: Not specified
Location: Foothill Green, Littleton, CO (exact address shared by poster)
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for cleaning up garden beds or lawn borders. The poster asks that you PM for the address through Nextdoor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Toilet Seat
Item: Light blue toilet seat (commode seat)
Condition: Not specified; photos may look white but color is light blue
Dimensions: 16" long x 14" wide
Location: Brookridge Heights, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice if you’re updating a bathroom and want a colored seat instead of plain white.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cooler
Item: Small round shoulder cooler
Condition: Described as nice and very unique
Dimensions: About 15" wide x 14" high
Location: Brookridge Heights, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for picnics, kids’ sports, or quick day trips—easy to carry on your shoulder.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Teak Bookshelf
Item: Teak laminate bookshelf with multiple shelves
Condition: Very good condition
Dimensions: 43" h x 62" w x 11.25" d
Location: Plateau Park, Littleton, CO, near Quincy & Wadsworth
Pickup times: Must be picked up before noon Saturday; available 9–6 Friday and 9–12 Saturday
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for books, decor, or office storage if you can make the pickup window.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Found Razor Scooter
Item: Silver Razor scooter with blue handles (found item)
Condition: Looks pretty new, per poster
Location found: Water drainage by the zip line park, Sterling Ranch, Littleton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
If your child is missing a scooter like this, the neighbor would like to return it to the owner. Contact them through Nextdoor to identify it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Littleton are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.