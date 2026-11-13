Littleton’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Step into restaurant leadership with paid 3+ weeks of management training, free meals on shift, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays). You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and make sure guests have a great experience.

Employer: Silver Palm Salon · Spa · Medspa

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Pay: $20.00–$100.00 per hour (38–50% commission, 30–40 hrs/week)

Commission-based stylist role with clients provided, continuing education, health insurance, PTO, and paid training. Great fit if you want to grow your book in an upscale, full-service salon without dealing with booth rent or running your own back office.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.