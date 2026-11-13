⚠️ Transportation & Mobility Board meeting moved to Nov. 19

The Transportation & Mobility Board (TMB) meeting originally planned for November 26, 2026 has been moved to Thursday, November 19, 2026 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

New meeting date: November 19, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Type: Transportation & Mobility Board meeting

Transportation & Mobility Board meeting Location: See the meeting agenda for the exact location

TMB meetings are normally held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., but this one is an exception.

If you plan to attend or follow TMB discussions, mark your calendar with the new date and check the agenda for where the meeting will be held.