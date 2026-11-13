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⚠️ Littleton moves Nov. 26 TMB meeting to Nov. 19, 2026
9 days ago
⚠️ Transportation & Mobility Board meeting moved to Nov. 19
The Transportation & Mobility Board (TMB) meeting originally planned for November 26, 2026 has been moved to Thursday, November 19, 2026 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
- New meeting date: November 19, 2026
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Type: Transportation & Mobility Board meeting
- Location: See the meeting agenda for the exact location
TMB meetings are normally held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., but this one is an exception.
If you plan to attend or follow TMB discussions, mark your calendar with the new date and check the agenda for where the meeting will be held.
More Info: TMB Meeting (New date) - Littleton CO
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