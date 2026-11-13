Littleton’s schools and seminary are hiring right now, with options for both licensed teachers and support staff. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Littleton Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools Location: Heritage High School, Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time, 1-year only

Salary: Based on district licensed educator salary schedule (1.0 FTE)

Based on district Start date: January 4, 2026

Deadline: November 27, 2026

Teach business and marketing in a CTE program where you help students earn industry certs, concurrent enrollment, and work-based learning experiences. Ideal if you have business/marketing experience and a CTE endorsement (or are pursuing one) and want strong benefits and PERA retirement in a tight-knit district.

Employer: Denver Seminary

Location: Littleton, CO 80120 (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $21.35 – $26.68 per hour

Support students in two doctoral programs (DMin and PhD) from first inquiry through graduation. This role blends recruitment, admissions, and advising, is hybrid, and comes with strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement—great if you have higher ed or counseling/ministry experience and enjoy working with adult learners.

Employer: Littleton Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools Location: Heritage High School, Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Pay: $22.98 per hour (Grade 6)

Work year: 185 days

Start date: January 5, 2027

Deadline: November 19, 2026

Work closely with high school students with disabilities in classrooms and center-based programs, helping with instruction, behavior plans, and sometimes personal care. Good fit if you’re patient, a team player, and want steady hours, school-year schedule, and district benefits with PERA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.