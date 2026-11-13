Littleton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on digital ads to high-level brand and space-industry growth. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $171,000 – $257,000; total comp $282,000 – $353,000 (base + equity)

Senior role owning civil and commercial satellite business growth for an end-to-end space company. You’ll lead capture strategies for large $20M+ contracts, build long-term relationships with government and commercial customers, and represent Rocket Lab at key industry events. U.S. export-control eligibility and up to 50% travel required; strong aerospace BD/program management background is a must.

Duplicate Indeed listing found for this role; it’s the same position, so only this one link is included.

Employer: Boost Mobile (EchoStar)

(EchoStar) Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,150 – $90,000 per year

Hands-on PPC role running Google Ads, Google Merchant Center, and Microsoft Advertising to drive new wireless subscribers and revenue. Great fit if you have 2+ years of paid search experience, love A/B testing and analytics (GA4, GTM, Tableau), and want to scale budgets while improving ROAS and CPA. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Littleton, CO (field-based, statewide travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + incentives; mileage reimbursement

Field-based marketing and sales role supporting a Bacardi portfolio across Colorado. You’ll manage supplier relationships, lead events and sampling, support sponsorships, and use sales data to grow market share for wine, beer, and RTD brands. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 50% match up to 10%, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.