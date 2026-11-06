🛒 Littleton, CO Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Littleton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a leadership role or a few extra hours each week. Here are several customer-facing jobs hiring around town.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.16/hr base, targeted ~$26.66/hr with commission + bonus (uncapped)

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a wireless retail store, coach a sales team, and own store results while earning commission and bonuses. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid maternity leave, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.25/hr + commission

Why it’s worth a look: Fun, upbeat salon role helping guests pick memberships and products, with employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to advance. Great if you like a social, sales-focused environment.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes employee discount + benefits options )

Competitive (not listed; includes ) Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and handling online/curbside orders. Good fit if you like staying active and want retail perks without being on the sales floor all day.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Littleton, CO (Lakewood/Wadsworth store)

(Lakewood/Wadsworth store) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.16–$17.70/hr base pay range

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers find craft supplies, run the register, and restock the store, with the chance to learn custom framing. Includes employee discounts and access to a range of benefit options; open until 2027-01-03 but they may start interviews early.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.