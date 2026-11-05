📣 Littleton, CO Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles

Littleton’s sales scene is busy right now, with several roles offering strong pay and room to grow. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Littleton, CO (hybrid: home office + in-field)

(hybrid: home office + in-field) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $46,000 + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $90,000–$100,000; Year 2 OTE $105,000–$125,000

Sell websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and more to local businesses with best-in-class training and a clear career path. Comes with base pay, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, bonuses, and strong ongoing support.

Employer: Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,700/year + 20% bonus target

Manage a local territory, grow brand presence, and build long-term relationships with retailers in the nicotine category. Includes company vehicle eligibility, 401(k) with strong company contributions, comprehensive health benefits, paid leave, and lots of training.

Employer: Longmont Dairy Farm

Longmont Dairy Farm Location: Littleton, CO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based; average first year around $75,000, potential $75,000–$150,000+

Join a long-time local dairy delivering milk and local products to homes, with uncapped commission and a short guaranteed-pay probation period. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and a flexible schedule (mostly weekdays, Saturdays recommended).

Employer: Devine Business Group

Devine Business Group Location: Littleton, CO (in person)

Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor

Earning Potential: $65,000–$85,000 annually, uncapped commissions

Meet local business owners face-to-face and offer supplemental insurance solutions with full training and licensing support. You get flexible scheduling, a people-first team vibe, and room to grow your income and skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on territory, training, and pay can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.