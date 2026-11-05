🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Littleton

Littleton has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each of these pups is looking for a safe, loving home where they can truly belong.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix

Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Bud is a big, beautiful mix of Great Pyrenees and Lab, which often means a loyal, family‑minded dog with a gentle side. If you’re looking for a large companion to share your life and your couch, Bud could be the one.

👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: Around 20 lbs

Around 20 lbs Adoption fee: $700

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Coco is a sweet French Bulldog who loves to be near her people. She’s happiest curled up in your lap, beside you in a recliner, or just quietly hanging out nearby. She enjoys tug, chasing a ball, and has lived with two dogs and a cat, reportedly getting along well with them. Her laid‑back nature makes her a lovely everyday companion.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix

Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 80–90 lbs

About 80–90 lbs Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Jasper is one of the rescue’s “huge unicorn dogs” — a big boy with a lot going for him. At 80–90 pounds, he’s a large dog who has reportedly been great with kids, cats, and other dogs, with the exception of small dogs, which he doesn’t care for. If you have children, cats, or medium/large dogs and love big, gentle companions, Jasper may be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Gender: Female

Female Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Josephine is an Australian Shepherd, a breed known for being active and smart. Her listing notes she was formerly called Jasper, so be sure to ask the rescue about her story and what kind of home they feel she’ll do best in.

👉 Meet Josephine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Blue Heeler (Australian Cattle Dog)

Blue Heeler (Australian Cattle Dog) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Cricket is a young Blue Heeler, a herding breed that often enjoys having a job to do and staying active. If you’re looking for a smart, energetic partner for walks, hikes, or training games, Cricket could be a great match.

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: L.O.L.A.'S Rescue

Contact: (303) 343-1031

Seinfeld is a young Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix pup with striking coloring. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love to grow into a confident adult dog. Check with the rescue for details on his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Seinfeld and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Humane Society of the South Platte Valley

Contact: (303) 703-2938

Chewy is a handsome, intelligent and affectionate boy who came from a reservation area. He can be a bit shy in new places and with new people, but in a foster home he was described as a lovely house guest. He likes to be near his humans, gently nudging for attention, and he reportedly slept through the night and enjoyed naps during the day. He also likes running and staying active, so he may be a good match for someone who enjoys getting outside.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Littleton, CO, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.