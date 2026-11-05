🧑‍💼 Multiple Littleton HR Roles, $70K–$137K+ With Growth Paths

Littleton’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on generalist work to senior business partner strategy. If you’re ready to grow your HR career, these three roles cover a nice range of pay, scope, and responsibility.

Employer: DISH TV / EchoStar

DISH TV / EchoStar Location: Littleton, CO (on-site at a DISH facility)

(on-site at a DISH facility) Salary: $96,250 – $137,500 per year

Type: Full-time

Strategic HR role partnering with senior and executive leaders in a large, fast-moving organization. You’ll drive data-backed people initiatives, org design, leadership coaching, and culture work across a 5,000+ employee environment, with broad exposure to comp, talent, analytics, and HR operations.

Employer: SC Management

Location: Littleton, CO (in person)

(in person) Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Hands-on generalist role covering employee relations, benefits, recruiting, and compliance in a smaller setting. Good fit if you like variety, building HR processes, and being the go-to person for day-to-day HR questions while working closely with leadership.

Employer: SC Management

Location: Littleton, CO (in person)

(in person) Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead-level role as the first dedicated HR pro building out the entire HR function. You’ll own policies, employee relations, compliance, benefits, comp benchmarking, and recruiting—ideal if you want to shape HR from the ground up in a small, confidential environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—HR hiring in Littleton tends to move in waves, and similar roles often follow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.