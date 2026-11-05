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Littleton
🏥 Littleton, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Littleton, CO is busy right now, from hospitals and surgery centers to schools and home health. Here are several solid roles if you like patient care and steady hours.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Home Health
- Employer: Optimal Home Care & Hospice
- Location: Littleton, CO (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $43–$48/hour
- Work one-on-one with patients in their homes under a PT’s supervision. Good fit if you like autonomy, mileage reimbursement, PTO, and continuing education while still having strong office support.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)
- Help fill prescriptions, manage records, and assist customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Offers flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.
Phlebotomist / Lab Services Specialist
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: Littleton, CO (Senior Health clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm
- Pay: $21.50–$23.50/hour
- Draw blood, collect specimens, take vitals, and support office workflows in a modern primary care clinic focused on adults 65+. Includes strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid sabbatical, and free One Medical membership.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: AdventHealth Littleton
- Location: 7700 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $36.14–$67.21/hour
- Evaluate and treat patients with communication and swallowing needs in a hospital setting. Comes with benefits and PTO from day one, 403(b), paid parental leave, and strong professional development support.
MDS Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Life Care Center of Littleton
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on (paid in 3 installments)
- Help manage MDS assessments and care plans in a highly rated skilled nursing facility. Ideal for an experienced LPN who likes detail work, regulations, and being part of the nursing on-call team.
Radiologic Technologist – Surgery Center ($7,500 Sign-On)
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International – South Denver Surgery Center
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10-hour shifts
- Pay: $32–$46/hour
- Perform OR imaging (C-arm, portable X-ray, fluoro) in a fast-paced outpatient surgery center. Offers a $7,500 sign-on bonus, no weekends listed, and a full benefits package.
Temporary Patient Services Coordinator (Front Desk)
- Employer: Everleap Fertility
- Location: Denver, CO (Rose Medical Center) – commutable from Littleton
- Type: Temporary, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm
- Greet fertility patients, manage check-in, scheduling, payments, and records. Great short-term role if you want front-desk healthcare experience in a specialized, patient-focused clinic.
School Speech Language Pathologist Assistant (SLPA)
- Employer: Willow ABA Services – Willow Academy
- Location: 3128 E Maplewood Ave, Littleton, CO 80121
- Type: Full-time, year-round, Mon–Fri 8am–4pm
- Pay: $25–$32/hour
- Provide 1:1 speech therapy to neurodivergent students in a specialized school, under an SLP’s supervision. Strong fit if you’re SLPA-qualified in Colorado and enjoy AAC, ABA-based programs, and close teamwork.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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