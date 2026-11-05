🏥 Littleton, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Littleton, CO is busy right now, from hospitals and surgery centers to schools and home health. Here are several solid roles if you like patient care and steady hours.

Employer: Optimal Home Care & Hospice

Optimal Home Care & Hospice Location: Littleton, CO (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Pay: $43–$48/hour

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes under a PT’s supervision. Good fit if you like autonomy, mileage reimbursement, PTO, and continuing education while still having strong office support.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed) Help fill prescriptions, manage records, and assist customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Offers flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: One Medical

One Medical Location: Littleton, CO (Senior Health clinic)

(Senior Health clinic) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Pay: $21.50–$23.50/hour

Draw blood, collect specimens, take vitals, and support office workflows in a modern primary care clinic focused on adults 65+. Includes strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid sabbatical, and free One Medical membership.

Employer: AdventHealth Littleton

Location: 7700 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $36.14–$67.21/hour

Evaluate and treat patients with communication and swallowing needs in a hospital setting. Comes with benefits and PTO from day one, 403(b), paid parental leave, and strong professional development support.

Employer: Life Care Center of Littleton

Life Care Center of Littleton Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on (paid in 3 installments)

(paid in 3 installments) Help manage MDS assessments and care plans in a highly rated skilled nursing facility. Ideal for an experienced LPN who likes detail work, regulations, and being part of the nursing on-call team.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – South Denver Surgery Center

United Surgical Partners International – South Denver Surgery Center Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10-hour shifts

Pay: $32–$46/hour

Perform OR imaging (C-arm, portable X-ray, fluoro) in a fast-paced outpatient surgery center. Offers a $7,500 sign-on bonus, no weekends listed, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Everleap Fertility

Everleap Fertility Location: Denver, CO (Rose Medical Center) – commutable from Littleton

– commutable from Littleton Type: Temporary, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm

Greet fertility patients, manage check-in, scheduling, payments, and records. Great short-term role if you want front-desk healthcare experience in a specialized, patient-focused clinic.

Employer: Willow ABA Services – Willow Academy

Willow ABA Services – Willow Academy Location: 3128 E Maplewood Ave, Littleton, CO 80121

Type: Full-time, year-round, Mon–Fri 8am–4pm

Pay: $25–$32/hour

Provide 1:1 speech therapy to neurodivergent students in a specialized school, under an SLP’s supervision. Strong fit if you’re SLPA-qualified in Colorado and enjoy AAC, ABA-based programs, and close teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.