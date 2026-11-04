🤝 Littleton, CO Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Littleton has some solid options right now if you’re called to support others, from hospital-based care to safehouse advocacy and employment support.

Here are several community & social service roles hiring in Littleton, CO:

Employer: Highlands Behavioral Health System (part of UHS )

Highlands Behavioral Health System (part of ) Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed, but includes a $10,000 sign-on bonus with commitment

Work in an 86-bed psychiatric hospital serving adolescents, adults, and seniors. You’ll do direct clinical work (groups and individual therapy), discharge and aftercare planning, and legal paperwork, with strong benefits like tuition help, student loan programs, PTO, and 401(k) with match. Master’s in Social Work or related field required; LCSW or LPC preferred; psych experience preferred.

Employer: AllHealth Network

Location: Littleton, CO

Type: Likely full-time (benefits for 30+ hours/week)

Likely (benefits for 30+ hours/week) Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year

Lead an IPS (Individual Placement and Support) employment team while still carrying a client caseload. You’ll supervise staff, support crisis situations, and help clients reach meaningful employment as part of a highly rated Denver-area employer with strong benefits and loan repayment options. Bachelor’s degree required; IPS/supported employment and some supervisory experience strongly preferred.

Employer: TESSA

Location: Littleton, CO 80163 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time , overnight , fill-in/flex

, , fill-in/flex Salary: From $17.31 per hour

Support survivors in TESSA’s Safehouse with crisis intervention, safety planning, and day-to-day residential support. This is hands-on work (some cleaning, room prep, and house tasks) plus direct client advocacy, with a 401(k) and 2% match. Associate’s in Social Work/Human Services or equivalent required (Bachelor’s preferred); must be able to work overnights, pass background checks, and lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.