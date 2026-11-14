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Little Silver
⚠️ Little Silver reschedules tax sale to Nov. 23, 2026
2 days ago
⚠️ Little Silver tax sale moved to November 23
The Borough of Little Silver has rescheduled its upcoming tax sale.
- New date: Monday, November 23, 2026
- Time: 10:30 AM
- Location: Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Ave., Little Silver, NJ 07739
This tax sale was originally set for Monday, November 16 at 10:30 AM, but will now take place on November 23 instead.
If you planned to attend or are involved in the tax sale in any way, please update your calendar with the new date, time, and location above.
More Info: Tax Sale Scheduled for 11/16/2026 - RESCHEDULED • ...
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