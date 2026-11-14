⚠️ Little Silver reschedules tax sale to Nov. 23, 2026

⚠️ Little Silver tax sale moved to November 23

The Borough of Little Silver has rescheduled its upcoming tax sale.

New date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Ave., Little Silver, NJ 07739

This tax sale was originally set for Monday, November 16 at 10:30 AM, but will now take place on November 23 instead.

If you planned to attend or are involved in the tax sale in any way, please update your calendar with the new date, time, and location above.