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🏗️ Little Rock engineering roles with multiple openings
Little Rock is busy with building upgrades and new projects, so strong engineers are in demand. Here are a couple of solid roles if you like complex systems and real impact.
Commissioning Agent (CxA)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus
- Category: Building systems / MEP commissioning
Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and BAS all work to design and owner specs. Great fit if you have 5+ years with mechanical/electrical systems, know ASHRAE/LEED, and like being on site solving problems; comes with bonus, car allowance, and full benefits.
Senior Electrical Engineer – Facility Management
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time (Day shift, Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00)
- Hours: 80 hours bi-weekly
- Category: Healthcare facility engineering
Oversee power, lighting, data pathways, nurse call, and emergency generators across a healthcare campus, keeping everything safe and code-compliant. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering, 4+ years experience in complex or healthcare facilities, and an active PE license, plus an interest in mentoring junior engineers.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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