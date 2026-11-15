Little Rock is busy with building upgrades and new projects, so strong engineers are in demand. Here are a couple of solid roles if you like complex systems and real impact.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus

Category: Building systems / MEP commissioning

Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and BAS all work to design and owner specs. Great fit if you have 5+ years with mechanical/electrical systems, know ASHRAE/LEED, and like being on site solving problems; comes with bonus, car allowance, and full benefits.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (Day shift, Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00)

Hours: 80 hours bi-weekly

Category: Healthcare facility engineering

Oversee power, lighting, data pathways, nurse call, and emergency generators across a healthcare campus, keeping everything safe and code-compliant. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering, 4+ years experience in complex or healthcare facilities, and an active PE license, plus an interest in mentoring junior engineers.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.