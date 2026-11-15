Little Rock’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from hospitals, clinics, and home‑visit teams. If you’re in patient care, lab work, or pharmacy, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Orthopedics unit

– Orthopedics unit Type: Part-time (about 48 hours bi-weekly, 6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.)

(about 48 hours bi-weekly, 6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role at the bedside helping with basic care, monitoring, and hygiene. Great entry point if you have 12 college credits (including English Comp) and want to grow in healthcare—Baptist provides CPR and skills training.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Orthopedics unit

– Orthopedics unit Type: Full-time (about 72 hours bi-weekly, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

(about 72 hours bi-weekly, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Similar duties as the day PCT but on nights, which can mean a quieter unit and potential for different shift differentials. Training includes CPR and crucial conversations, and healthcare experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Magnetic Resonance Imaging

– Magnetic Resonance Imaging Type: PRN / as needed (variable shifts and hours)

(variable shifts and hours) Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re already ARRT (R) and (MR) certified with an Arkansas Radiology Tech license and want flexible, per‑diem work doing MRI procedures.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Sterile Processing Department

– Sterile Processing Department Type: Full-time (about 80 hours bi-weekly, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

(about 80 hours bi-weekly, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the sterile processing team, oversee instrument cleaning and regulatory compliance, and manage productivity. Requires 2+ years sterile processing experience and certification within 6 months.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – PeriOp Resource Team

– PeriOp Resource Team Type: Full-time (about 72 hours bi-weekly, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

(about 72 hours bi-weekly, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Travel-style sterile processing role focused on cleaning and sterilizing surgical instruments. Good for experienced techs with high school diploma or equivalent and OR sterilization background.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Hospital Coding Service

– Hospital Coding Service Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, daytime)

(Mon–Fri, daytime) Why it’s worth a look: Senior coding/auditing role for someone with 5+ years coding/auditing and credentials like CPC, CCS, RHIT, or RHIA. Heavy on ED coding, injections/infusions, and revenue cycle metrics.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Home Health

– Home Health Type: Full-time (about 80 hours bi-weekly, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

(about 80 hours bi-weekly, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Provide and coordinate PT services in patients’ homes. Requires Arkansas PT license and 1 year clinical experience—nice fit if you like one‑on‑one care and being out in the community.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Hospital Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy Type: Full-time (about 80 hours bi-weekly, 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.)

(about 80 hours bi-weekly, 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Evening hospital pharmacy role doing med distribution and IV compounding. Needs an active Arkansas Pharmacy Tech license; PTCB certification and recent tech experience are preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – Laboratory

– Laboratory Type: Full-time (about 72 hours bi-weekly, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. with weekend options)

(about 72 hours bi-weekly, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. with weekend options) Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level MLT role running tests in micro/molecular. Requires an associate degree in a lab/biological science and registry eligibility (ASCP or equivalent preferred).

Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Location: Little Rock, AR – Psychiatric Research Institute

– Psychiatric Research Institute Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of clerical and patient support on an adult inpatient behavioral health unit. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year healthcare experience, plus UAMS offers strong benefits and up to 10% retirement match.

Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Location: Little Rock, AR – Psychiatric Research Institute

– Psychiatric Research Institute Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Why it’s worth a look: Direct care RN role on a child diagnostic behavioral health unit with leadership and professional growth built in. Needs current Arkansas RN license and 1+ year RN experience; comes with robust UAMS benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5244

Location: 19301 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223

Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)

(mid and closing shifts) Pay: $16–$29 per hour plus potential premiums and incentives

plus potential premiums and incentives Why it’s worth a look: Retail pharmacy role focused on prescription processing and customer service, with access to 401(k), stock purchase, education benefits (Live Better U), and PTO/PPTO for eligible associates.

Employer: CHI St. Vincent / CommonSpirit Health

Location: Little Rock, AR – Emergency Department

– Emergency Department Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.25–$44.89 per hour plus sign-on bonus up to $25,000 (depending on shift, eligibility rules apply)

plus (depending on shift, eligibility rules apply) Why it’s worth a look: Fast‑paced ER role with strong benefits, clinical ladder pay, and relocation assistance. Requires AR RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC (some within set timeframes).

Note: The CHI and CommonSpirit ER Nurse postings describe the same role at CHI St. Vincent, so they’re listed once here.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 700 Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a busy community pharmacy, oversee staff, clinical services, and outreach. Requires Bachelor’s in Pharmacy or PharmD and a pharmacy license, plus immunization training.

Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR – home visit territory

– home visit territory Type: Contract / Per-diem

Pay: Per-visit, based on experience (travel included)

Why it’s worth a look: Mobile clinical research phlebotomy—do in‑home blood draws for trial participants with flexible scheduling. Needs national phlebotomy cert, BLS, 1–2 years experience, and reliable transportation.

Note: The Hawthorne Health phlebotomist roles on LinkedIn and Indeed describe the same position, so they’re combined here.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Little Rock, AR – senior living community

– senior living community Type: Part-time (full-time options may also exist per posting)

(full-time options may also exist per posting) Why it’s worth a look: Provide hands‑on nursing care to residents, give meds, and support treatment plans. Requires an LPN/LVN license; Brookdale highlights strong benefits, tuition help, and support for veterans and new citizens.

Employer: Central Arkansas Cardiology (Arkansas Cardiology)

Location: Little Rock, AR – clinic office

– clinic office Type: Part-time (one day per week, preferably Tuesdays, ~8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

(one day per week, preferably Tuesdays, ~8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Why it’s worth a look: Great side role for an RVT who wants steady, low‑frequency work doing carotid ultrasounds in an outpatient setting.

Employer: Arkansas Children’s

Location: Little Rock, AR – Clinical Nutrition

– Clinical Nutrition Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay: Most new hires: $24.40–$30.50 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Why it’s worth a look: Provide family‑centered nutrition care for pediatric allergy patients, work on complex cases, and join a multidisciplinary team. Requires Bachelor’s degree, Arkansas LD, and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and good internal transfer options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.