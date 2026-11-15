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🏥 Little Rock healthcare hiring now: several clinical & support roles
Little Rock’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from hospitals, clinics, and home‑visit teams. If you’re in patient care, lab work, or pharmacy, there’s likely something here for you.
Patient Care Tech I – Orthopedics (Day Shift, Part-Time)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Orthopedics unit
- Type: Part-time (about 48 hours bi-weekly, 6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role at the bedside helping with basic care, monitoring, and hygiene. Great entry point if you have 12 college credits (including English Comp) and want to grow in healthcare—Baptist provides CPR and skills training.
Patient Care Tech I – Orthopedics (Night Shift, Full-Time)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Orthopedics unit
- Type: Full-time (about 72 hours bi-weekly, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Similar duties as the day PCT but on nights, which can mean a quieter unit and potential for different shift differentials. Training includes CPR and crucial conversations, and healthcare experience is preferred but not required.
MRI Tech PRN
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Type: PRN / as needed (variable shifts and hours)
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re already ARRT (R) and (MR) certified with an Arkansas Radiology Tech license and want flexible, per‑diem work doing MRI procedures.
Team Leader – Central Sterile Processing
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Sterile Processing Department
- Type: Full-time (about 80 hours bi-weekly, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the sterile processing team, oversee instrument cleaning and regulatory compliance, and manage productivity. Requires 2+ years sterile processing experience and certification within 6 months.
IHA Travel Sterile Processing Tech
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – PeriOp Resource Team
- Type: Full-time (about 72 hours bi-weekly, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Travel-style sterile processing role focused on cleaning and sterilizing surgical instruments. Good for experienced techs with high school diploma or equivalent and OR sterilization background.
Outpatient Coder IV Auditor
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Hospital Coding Service
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, daytime)
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior coding/auditing role for someone with 5+ years coding/auditing and credentials like CPC, CCS, RHIT, or RHIA. Heavy on ED coding, injections/infusions, and revenue cycle metrics.
Home Health Physical Therapist II
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Home Health
- Type: Full-time (about 80 hours bi-weekly, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Provide and coordinate PT services in patients’ homes. Requires Arkansas PT license and 1 year clinical experience—nice fit if you like one‑on‑one care and being out in the community.
Pharmacy Tech II (Evenings)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Hospital Pharmacy
- Type: Full-time (about 80 hours bi-weekly, 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Evening hospital pharmacy role doing med distribution and IV compounding. Needs an active Arkansas Pharmacy Tech license; PTCB certification and recent tech experience are preferred.
Medical Lab Technician (MLT) – Microbiology/Molecular
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Laboratory
- Type: Full-time (about 72 hours bi-weekly, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. with weekend options)
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level MLT role running tests in micro/molecular. Requires an associate degree in a lab/biological science and registry eligibility (ASCP or equivalent preferred).
Patient Services Associate – Behavioral Health Service Line
- Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Psychiatric Research Institute
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of clerical and patient support on an adult inpatient behavioral health unit. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year healthcare experience, plus UAMS offers strong benefits and up to 10% retirement match.
RN – Behavioral Health, Inpatient Child Unit
- Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Psychiatric Research Institute
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Why it’s worth a look: Direct care RN role on a child diagnostic behavioral health unit with leadership and professional growth built in. Needs current Arkansas RN license and 1+ year RN experience; comes with robust UAMS benefits.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5244
- Location: 19301 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223
- Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)
- Pay: $16–$29 per hour plus potential premiums and incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Retail pharmacy role focused on prescription processing and customer service, with access to 401(k), stock purchase, education benefits (Live Better U), and PTO/PPTO for eligible associates.
Emergency Room Nurse (RN)
- Employer: CHI St. Vincent / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Emergency Department
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.25–$44.89 per hour plus sign-on bonus up to $25,000 (depending on shift, eligibility rules apply)
- Why it’s worth a look: Fast‑paced ER role with strong benefits, clinical ladder pay, and relocation assistance. Requires AR RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC (some within set timeframes).
Note: The CHI and CommonSpirit ER Nurse postings describe the same role at CHI St. Vincent, so they’re listed once here.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 700 Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a busy community pharmacy, oversee staff, clinical services, and outreach. Requires Bachelor’s in Pharmacy or PharmD and a pharmacy license, plus immunization training.
Nationally Certified Phlebotomist – Home Visits (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.
- Location: Little Rock, AR – home visit territory
- Type: Contract / Per-diem
- Pay: Per-visit, based on experience (travel included)
- Why it’s worth a look: Mobile clinical research phlebotomy—do in‑home blood draws for trial participants with flexible scheduling. Needs national phlebotomy cert, BLS, 1–2 years experience, and reliable transportation.
Note: The Hawthorne Health phlebotomist roles on LinkedIn and Indeed describe the same position, so they’re combined here.
LPN or LVN
- Employer: Brookdale
- Location: Little Rock, AR – senior living community
- Type: Part-time (full-time options may also exist per posting)
- Why it’s worth a look: Provide hands‑on nursing care to residents, give meds, and support treatment plans. Requires an LPN/LVN license; Brookdale highlights strong benefits, tuition help, and support for veterans and new citizens.
Part-Time Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT)
- Employer: Central Arkansas Cardiology (Arkansas Cardiology)
- Location: Little Rock, AR – clinic office
- Type: Part-time (one day per week, preferably Tuesdays, ~8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
- Why it’s worth a look: Great side role for an RVT who wants steady, low‑frequency work doing carotid ultrasounds in an outpatient setting.
Registered Dietitian – Allergy Focus
- Employer: Arkansas Children’s
- Location: Little Rock, AR – Clinical Nutrition
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: Most new hires: $24.40–$30.50 per hour, depending on experience
- Why it’s worth a look: Provide family‑centered nutrition care for pediatric allergy patients, work on complex cases, and join a multidisciplinary team. Requires Bachelor’s degree, Arkansas LD, and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and good internal transfer options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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