Little Rock’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from field sales to remote industrial accounts. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s a good mix of base pay, commission, and growth here.

Employer: Matthews International

Matthews International Location: Little Rock, AR (territory-based)

(territory-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage an assigned territory, find and research new customers, demo products, and grow existing accounts. Good fit if you like face-to-face selling, trade shows, and owning a book of business with CRM support.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Little Rock, AR (territory, hybrid/field)

(territory, hybrid/field) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000 1st-year plan + uncapped commission

You’ll grow a maintenance/repair product territory through cold calling, demos, and relationship selling. Strong choice if you want uncapped earnings, structured training, and full benefits (medical, dental, 401k, deferred comp).

Employer: PwC

Location: Little Rock, AR (Internal Firm Services)

(Internal Firm Services) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location)

Lead internal communications strategy for major firmwide initiatives, advise leaders, and manage complex change and storytelling projects. Best for someone with 8+ years in corporate communications who wants a high-impact, director-level role with bonus and full benefits.

Employer: Humana

Location: Little Rock, AR (must live in territory; field-based)

(must live in territory; field-based) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $28,600–$119,400/year (base + commission)

Meet seniors in homes and at community events to sell Medicare Advantage and related plans, using an iPad and CRM tools. Great if you like face-to-face community work, flexible hours (some nights/weekends), and strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match, tuition help).

Employer: Trisian-Global Consulting LLC

Trisian-Global Consulting LLC Location: Little Rock, AR (remote, phone/email/virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote role selling electric motors and overhead cranes, focused on growing accounts and reactivating dormant customers. Ideal if you have 5+ years industrial equipment sales and prefer structured outbound selling without travel.

Employer: Trisian-Global Consulting LLC

Trisian-Global Consulting LLC Location: Little Rock, AR (travel-heavy territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary + commission, company vehicle, laptop & phone

You’ll own an industrial territory, chase new business, manage existing clients, and coordinate with internal teams. Good for road warriors who like face-to-face selling, project-style work, and having a company car.

Employer: Orkin (Rollins, Inc.)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$95,000 first-year earning potential (base + commission)

Inspect homes, recommend pest control solutions, and close sales using an iPad-based system, with company-provided leads and your own prospecting. Strong pick if you’re physically active, like in-home consults, and want a company vehicle, benefits, 401k match, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on territory, training, and career paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.