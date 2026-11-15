Little Rock’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in road building and heavy equipment. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Redstone Construction Group, Inc.

Redstone Construction Group, Inc. Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Top pay and benefits offered (exact amount not listed)

Work on road and asphalt crews with a local construction company that’s also hiring CDL drivers, heavy equipment operators, utility crew workers, and more. Good fit if you have paving/asphalt experience and want steady outdoor work with benefits.

Employer: Riggs Cat

Location: Little Rock, AR (field role with travel to customer jobsites)

(field role with travel to customer jobsites) Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Travel: Up to 100% (field job)

Hands-on welding and fabrication using gas, stick, MIG, and TIG on heavy equipment and components. You’ll inspect, repair, and test equipment, follow safety and HAZMAT rules, and may need a CDL within 90 days for field work.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.