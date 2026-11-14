Little Rock has a steady stream of security and protection roles right now, from entry-level guard work to federal law enforcement careers.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Little Rock, AR:

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: $15.24/hour + weekly pay

Type: Full-time , overnight shifts (Sun–Thurs, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

, overnight shifts (Sun–Thurs, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM) Why it’s worth a look: Guard a busy logistics/distribution site, checking credentials, managing gate traffic, and doing patrols. Comes with paid training, access to extra shifts through their app, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, and retirement.

Employer: U.S. Secret Service

Location: One of many duty stations, including Little Rock, AR

One of many duty stations, including Salary: $48,854 – $61,787/year (GL-7) with promotion potential to $82,938 (GS-11)

with promotion potential to Type: Full-time , shift work, up to 50% travel

, shift work, up to 50% travel Why it’s worth a look: Federal law enforcement role protecting people and facilities, doing security posts, access control, and supporting investigations. Comes with federal benefits, paid training at FLETC and the Rowley Training Center, and clear paths to move up if you meet the fitness, background, and education/experience requirements.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.