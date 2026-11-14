Looking for a new feline friend in Little Rock, AR? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for loving homes and cozy laps.

All cats from Humane Society of Pulaski County are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on shots. Adoption fee is $100 unless otherwise noted.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tabby

Domestic Shorthair tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Bucky: This beautiful tabby mama raised three kittens and did a “super job.” She loves attention, still enjoys playtime, and is ready to “retire” into a quiet home where she can soak up love on your heart, home, and lap.

👉 Meet Bucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tabby

Domestic Shorthair tabby Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Flower: A handsome tabby kitten who loves to play and romp. Flower enjoys head scratches and is ready to be “the new flower in your furrever garden.”

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tortoiseshell

Domestic Shorthair tortoiseshell Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Francesca: A sweet, affectionate tortie who loves to romp and play. She purrs for cuddles and is hoping for someone who wants to be her cuddlebug.

👉 Meet Francesca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (orange)

Domestic Shorthair (orange) Age: Adult (estimated DOB 5/1/2019)

Adult (estimated DOB 5/1/2019) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Gabe: A handsome orange sweetheart who is full of affection and charm. He loves attention and grew up with small dogs, getting along well with them and with other cats. He has anxiety and will need to stay on medication, so he’ll do best with an adopter who can continue his care and has a vet to support him.

👉 Meet Gabe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (ginger)

Domestic Shorthair (ginger) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Ginger: A sweet ginger lady who likes to chat, enjoys attention and pets, and would love to be “the new spice in your home.”

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (ginger)

Domestic Shorthair (ginger) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Meowchacha: A classy ginger kitten, sweet and playful, ready to “chacha into your heart and home.” She’s looking for a dance partner for life.

👉 Meet Meowchacha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Thumper: A playful little “pirate” kitten with a big imagination, on the hunt for a new crew to share his “booty of catnip and mice.” If you’re ready for adventure, Thumper is too.

👉 Meet Thumper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Age: Adult (7 years)

Adult (7 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Little Rock, AR)

About Bear: A playful, affectionate 7-year-old who loves attention. Bear enjoys playing with toys and even gets them out of the basket on his own. His current owner says he’s smart and clever and needs a home where he can get more time and attention.

👉 Meet Bear and contact his owner on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair classic tabby (gray)

Domestic Shorthair classic tabby (gray) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County — (501) 227-6166

About Tobias (Scooter): A handsome gray classic tabby who is currently reserved and timid. He is an older boy who has spent his life with his sister (she came in with him). Tobias is looking for kind hands and a warm heart to help him feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Tobias (Scooter) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Little Rock area, please consider visiting or calling Humane Society of Pulaski County at (501) 227-6166, or reaching out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more and start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.