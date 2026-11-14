Little Rock’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like local city routes, hands-on equipment work, or long days on the rails and road. Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: NOVA Technologies

NOVA Technologies Location: Little Rock AFB, AR (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts, k-loaders, and other material handling gear to support C-130J fuselage trainer cargo operations. Great fit if you have MHE experience, can lift heavy loads, and like working around aircraft with a team.

Employer: R+L Carriers

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $35.86/hour

Home every day running city P&D with multiple stops, customer contact, and some liftgate/electric pallet jack work. Monday–Friday with strong benefits, vacation after 90 days, and access to company employee resorts.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a tractor-trailer between FedEx locations and operate mechanized loading equipment. Good option if you want to build a CDL career with a major carrier and can meet DOT safety and drug-testing rules.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.10 per hour

Deliver and pick up packages in a company vehicle with lots of customer contact. Multiple schedules available, steady hourly pay, and full FedEx benefits if you like local driving and staying active.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour (shift premium may apply)

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs on a rental fleet. Good entry point if you’re mechanically inclined and want paid training and benefits while you build auto skills.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Little Rock, AR (field-based, heavy travel)

(field-based, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37 per hour, based on experience

Lead on-track safety for railroad work sites—setting up protection, coordinating with dispatchers, and enforcing rules. Strong pay, travel-heavy, and ideal if you have railroad background and like being the safety lead.

Employer: Nationwide Freight Haulers LLC

Location: Little Rock, AR → Memphis, TN / De Queen, AR

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $300 per day

Run a set relay route Monday–Friday with early starts, home every night, and steady lanes between Little Rock, Memphis, and De Queen. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers comfortable with 1099 work and some long days.

Employer: Outernet Engineering Inc

Location: Little Rock, AR (on the road, nationwide loads)

Type: Full-time, owner-operator

Pay: $4,000–$7,500 per week (owner-operator gross)

High-earning option for 26ft box truck or hotshot flatbed owner-operators, with dispatch support, flexible schedule, and no forced dispatch. Works for drivers who already have (or want to lease on under) operating authority.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Little Rock are hiring fast, and experience today can open better routes tomorrow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.