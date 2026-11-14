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🚌 Little Rock transportation jobs with multiple local & home-daily roles
Little Rock’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like local city routes, hands-on equipment work, or long days on the rails and road. Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.
AIRCRAFT EQUIPMENT OPERATOR
- Employer: NOVA Technologies
- Location: Little Rock AFB, AR (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Operate forklifts, k-loaders, and other material handling gear to support C-130J fuselage trainer cargo operations. Great fit if you have MHE experience, can lift heavy loads, and like working around aircraft with a team.
CDL-A Truck Driver Local
- Employer: R+L Carriers
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $35.86/hour
Home every day running city P&D with multiple stops, customer contact, and some liftgate/electric pallet jack work. Monday–Friday with strong benefits, vacation after 90 days, and access to company employee resorts.
Tractor Trailer Driver/RTD - Apprentice-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a tractor-trailer between FedEx locations and operate mechanized loading equipment. Good option if you want to build a CDL career with a major carrier and can meet DOT safety and drug-testing rules.
Courier/DOT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.10 per hour
Deliver and pick up packages in a company vehicle with lots of customer contact. Multiple schedules available, steady hourly pay, and full FedEx benefits if you like local driving and staying active.
Lube and Tire Technician - PT
- Employer: Avis Budget Group
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour (shift premium may apply)
Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs on a rental fleet. Good entry point if you’re mechanically inclined and want paid training and benefits while you build auto skills.
Employee In Charge (EIC)
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Little Rock, AR (field-based, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$37 per hour, based on experience
Lead on-track safety for railroad work sites—setting up protection, coordinating with dispatchers, and enforcing rules. Strong pay, travel-heavy, and ideal if you have railroad background and like being the safety lead.
Home Daily CDL Driver — Little Rock, AR Relay Driver ($300/Day)
- Employer: Nationwide Freight Haulers LLC
- Location: Little Rock, AR → Memphis, TN / De Queen, AR
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $300 per day
Run a set relay route Monday–Friday with early starts, home every night, and steady lanes between Little Rock, Memphis, and De Queen. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers comfortable with 1099 work and some long days.
Hiring Owner Operators with 26ft Box Truck - Hotshot Flatbed
- Employer: Outernet Engineering Inc
- Location: Little Rock, AR (on the road, nationwide loads)
- Type: Full-time, owner-operator
- Pay: $4,000–$7,500 per week (owner-operator gross)
High-earning option for 26ft box truck or hotshot flatbed owner-operators, with dispatch support, flexible schedule, and no forced dispatch. Works for drivers who already have (or want to lease on under) operating authority.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Little Rock are hiring fast, and experience today can open better routes tomorrow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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