Little Rock’s logistics scene is busy right now, from air base support to big national fleets. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Tue–Fri 5:00–10:00 PM, Sat 3:30–8:30 PM

This role plans daily package dispatch, solves delivery issues, and supports customers for a busy UPS center. Good fit if you like fast-paced evenings, problem-solving, and leading operations at a Fortune Global 500 company.

Employer: UES

Location: Little Rock, AR (Midwest regional fleet)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (based on business needs)

(based on business needs) Salary: Not listed

Manage about 470 vehicles and 600 drivers across multiple locations, from acquisition to disposal. This is a higher-responsibility role with 401(k) match, medical/dental benefits, minimal travel (~10%), and the chance to shape fleet operations for a growing national firm.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Little Rock AFB, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.46 – $34.33/hour

Support the C-130J Long Term Sustainment program with warehouse and inventory work, including shipping/receiving aircraft parts and doing physical inventories. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and needs 3+ years supply chain/warehouse experience, forklift skills, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the hiring pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.