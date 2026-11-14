Little Rock’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new plants and expansions bringing steady work. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on jobs and production floors.

Employer: Arohana Tech Solutions Private Limited

Arohana Tech Solutions Private Limited Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run an external blast machine for pipe preheating and blasting. You’ll set conveyor and oven parameters, keep equipment in good shape, follow strict safety rules and PPE, and support smooth production with good housekeeping.

Employer: Trex Company

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Lead quality audits across all shifts and processes at a major composite decking manufacturer. You’ll run daily/weekly audits, track quality metrics, update procedures, and guide your crew on quality issues—ideal if you have 7+ years in Quality Control and want a leadership spot.

Employer: Trex Company

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Senior quality tech role on Crew A supporting production quality at Trex. Good fit if you’re experienced on the plant floor and want to grow in quality, inspections, and documentation.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.